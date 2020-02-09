62.59% turnout in Delhi elections, Ballimaran recorded highest number of voters: EC

Image Source : ANI 62.59% turnout in Delhi elections, Ballimaran recorded highest voters: EC official

The overall voter turnout Delhi assembly elections on Saturday was 62.59 percent, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said on Sunday. He also said that Ballimaran constituency recorded highest voter turnout with 71.6 percent while Delhi Cantt had the lowest number of voters appeared for the Delhi polls.

Speaking about the cause of delay in disclosing the data regarding yesterday's polls, Delhi CEO said, "Voter turnout data is submitted by returning officers who were busy throughout the night, then they became busy in scrutiny. It has taken a little bit of time but, in data entry, it is very important to ensure accuracy."

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned why the Election Commission has not released the final voting percentage even after over 22 hours since the polling ended on Saturday. The voting ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday, however, due to long queues at some booths, more time was given so that those in line can exercise their rights.

The turnout in 2015 Assembly elections was 67.12 percent.

ALSO READ | Postcards from Delhi Assembly Election 2020: A festival of democracy

ALSO READ | Delhi Assembly polls: 61 per cent turnout, exit polls predict easy victory for AAP