Delhi elections: #DontCryBagga trends on Twitter as Tajinder Bagga denied BJP ticket in the first list

The Twitter had a field day on Friday trolling Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga, whose name doesn’t feature in the list of 57 probables contesting the upcoming state elections on the party ticket. The first list of BJP candidates was announced by party's state president Manoj Tiwari at a press conference earlier in the day.

Bagga’s trolling comprised memes depicting the BJP leader in a distraught state, as Twitter users pointed out that his long wait for a party ticket wasn’t over as of now. Close to 10,000 tweets were posted under the hashtag #DontCryBagga at the time of publishing this report.

Bagga did respond to one of his trolls in a rather gracious manner, remarking at one point that he was the BJP and contesting on all 70 seats.

I am BJP , contesting from 70 seat. You are most welcome https://t.co/IQaHDOxFTP — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 17, 2020

However, Twitter users didn’t stop at that and continued with their trolling, with some prominent figures also jumping on the bandwagon.

Senior journalist Mrinal Pande, a Padma Shri awardee in 2006, said,

Here are some other tweets posted under the hashtag:

Amit shah to Bagga after denying him to contest in Delhi election#DontCryBagga pic.twitter.com/pdDLpiA5Rh — ᴀꜱɢᴀʀ🐍 (@asgarhid) January 17, 2020

After trying soooooo hard Baggaji didn't got a ticket again from tilak nagar......#DontCryBagga



Baggaji after not getting ticket....... pic.twitter.com/wLgmtGlRDF — Namha DESAI (@JIGARDE63161726) January 17, 2020

BJP's list included former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and has 11 SC and four women candidates. The party, however, did not name its candidate against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday with Tiwari saying the candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon.

Vijender Gupta will again fight from his Rohini seat, while Mishra will contest from Model Town.

Tiwari was joined by senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the press conference where he announced the party candidates whose names were finalised at its central election committee meeting on Thursday night.

The ruling AAP has announced all its 70 candidates.

(with PTI inputs)

