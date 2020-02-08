Image Source : ANI Delhi Elections 2020: Parvesh Verma confident of BJP getting more than 45 seats

BJP Member of Parliament from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, on Saturday said that he is confident his party will get over 45 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Verma cast his vote on Saturday morning at the Matiala constituency.

Speaking to news agency ANI, on his arrival at the booth, the BJP lawmaker said, "I hope we will get a chance to work for the people of Delhi. There has been no development in Delhi for the past several years. I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote on the basis of development. We will attain more than 45 seats."

In the Matiala assembly constituency, Gulab Singh Yadav, the sitting MLA, is also the Aam Admi Party (AAP) candidate, while BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the seat.

Polling in the 70 constituencies of Delhi began at 8:00 am on Saturday, February 8. The counting of the votes will take place on Tuesday, Feb 11.

