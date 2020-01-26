Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia reported to Traffic Police for riding a bike without helmet

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia riding a bike without helmet, as posted by a Twitter user

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday reported to the Delhi Traffic Police for riding a bike in his constituency of Patparganj without a helmet. Sisodia’s picture appears to have been taken while he was campaigning in the constituency that he represented in the outgoing Delhi legislative assembly.

Posting Sisodia’s picture on Twitter, a user asked the Delhi Traffic Police to take cognisance of the matter, to which the traffic authorities requested the time and date of the incident.

The deputy chief minister of Delhi had in the morning shared pictures of a motorcycle rally that he had led in Patparganj to mark the 71st Republic Day.