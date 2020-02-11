Arvind Kejriwal calls closed door meeting post results

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 23:53 IST
Image Source : PTI

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a clear majority on Tuesday, its national convener Arvind Kejriwal called a closed-door meeting of senior party leaders to chalk out the future course of action.

The meeting, which is yet to start, will feature all the senior party leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, and Sanjay Singh.

According to party insiders, the leaders will plan the swearing-in ceremony, besides finalising other details as the AAP gears up to form government in the national capital.

