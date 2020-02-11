Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Delhi Election Result 2020
Delhi Assembly Elections: Delhi Cantt Constituency | Live

Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will begin shortly. Stay tuned for early trends as they come in 

New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 6:34 IST
In 2015, the Delhi Legislative Assembly election was held on 7 February to elect 70 members of the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Delhi. The results were announced on 10 February 2015. The Aam Aadmi Party secured an absolute majority in the assembly, winning 67 of the 70 seats.

Parties and coalitions Popular vote Seats
Votes % ±pp Contested Won +/− %
  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 48,78,397 54.3 Increase24.8 70 67 Increase39 95.7
  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 28,90,485 32.2 Decrease0.8 69 3 Decrease28 4.2
  Indian National Congress (INC) 8,66,814 9.7 Decrease14.9 70 0 Decrease8 0.0
  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 117,093 1.3 Decrease4.1 70 0 Steady 0.0
  Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 54,464 0.6 Steady 2 0 Steady 0.0
  Independents (IND) 47,623 0.5 Decrease2.4 222 0 Decrease1 0.0
  Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 44,880 0.5 Decrease0.5 1 0 Decrease1 0.0
Other parties and candidates 42,589 0.5 Decrease2.1 376 0 Steady 0.0
None of the Above (NOTA) 35,924 0.4 Steady

 

 

 

