Delhi Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Delhi on February 4 and 5

After a lackluster approach towards the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress leadership is planning to infuse some vigor. As part of the plan, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail and address two rallies on February 4 and 5. However, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's poll programs are yet to be finalized.

Contrary to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which have marshaled their resources for the elections, the Congress has gone for a low-key campaign.

The Congress campaign may move into higher gear on Monday as the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will canvass for the party. RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav will also address four rallies. The RJD is contesting 4 seats in alliance with the Congress.

The Congress is contesting 66 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats by making the poll plank works done during late Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's tenure. It will release the manifesto on Sunday, just six days before the vote. It had won no seat in the 2015 polls.