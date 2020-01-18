Image Source : FILE Delhi Elections 2020: Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi's residence to finalise candidate list

With less than a month to go for the Assembly polls in Delhi, the Congress Election Committee held a meeting at the residence of interim party chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss the names of party candidates. According to Congress sources, senior party leaders A.K. Antony, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Satav, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and city in-charge P.C. Chacko attended the meeting with Sonia Gandhi to discuss the names of the party candidates.

According to Congress leaders, the meeting lasted for over an hour. A senior Congress leader said that the list of candidates will be released later on Saturday.

He also said that about 60 out of 70 seats have been finalised and now "issues are on the remaining 10 seats, as Congress has decided to give four seats to the Lalu Prasad-led RJD".

He also said that the party will put up as candidates some of the rebel AAP MLAs who are set to join the party.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Congress despite ruling the national capital for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 was reduced to zero in the 2015 polls. The AAP won 67 seats while the BJP bagged three seats.

AAP has announced candidates for all the 70 seats while the BJP has announced a list of 57 candidates.

