Delhi assembly election results: 20 constituencies seeing a neck-and-neck fight between BJP, AAP

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate ahead of the final results, as early trends show party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, at party headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday

Even as the Election Commission trends are indicating that the Aam Aadmi Party is well on its way to form the government again in the National Capital, leading on 57 seats till midday, there are at least 20 assembly seats witnessing a tantalisingly close fight after several rounds of counting that began at 8 AM.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading with a margin of 100 to 600 votes in seven of the 20 constituencies— Mundka (300), Kirari (500), Shalimar Bagh (400), Najafgarh (600), Okhla (194), Patparganj (1427) and Rajendra Nagar (100), AAP candidates are leading on the rest of the seats with a margin not greater than 1500 votes.

Adarsh Nagar, Rohini, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Chhatarpur, Kalkaji, Hari Nagar and Rohini are among the seats where AAP candidates are leading over their BJP competitors with a small margin.