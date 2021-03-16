Puducherry polls 2021: Congress releases list of 14 candidates

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Congress releases list of 14 candidates for Puducherry polls 2021

The Congress party on Tuesday released a list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Puducherry polls 2021. Earlier on the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 9 candidates for the assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry.

Puducherry will go to the polls in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

CHECK LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR PUDUCHERRY POLLS 2021

On Sunday, the party had released a list of 34 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Assembly Elections are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. The election in Puducherry will be held to elect 30 MLAs.

