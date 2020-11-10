Image Source : INDIA TV Cheria Bariarpur Constituency 2020 Result: Kumari Manju Varma of JD (U) Vs Raj Vanshi Mahto of RJD

Cheria Bariarpur constituency Result 2020: Cheria Bariarpur is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Begusarai district. In Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Kumari Manju Varma of JD (U) and Raj Vanshi Mahto of RJD are contesting the polls from Cheria Bariarpur Assembly constituency. People of Cheria Bariarpur will vote for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 3.

8:00 am | Counting of votes for 243-member Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Bihar Assembly Election 2015:

In 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, there were 10 candidates in the fray from Cheria Bariarpur constituency. Kumari Manju Verma of JDU won in this seat defeating LJP's candidate by a margin of 29,736 votes which was 21.46% of the total votes polled. Kumari Manju Verma polled 50.37 per cent votes, while Anil Kumar Chaudhary polled 28.91 per cent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections. While Communist Party Of India's candidate Md. Abdul Hafiz Khan secured 8,092 votes to finish at the third place.

