Chandigarh Municipal Corporation results just a trailer of Punjab polls: Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal

Highlights AAP convener Kejriwal says Chandigarh municipal polls just a trailer for Punjab elections 2022

AAP emerged victorious, winning 14 of 35 wards in Chandigarh

Chandigarh rejected corrupt politicians, said Kejriwal on municipal results

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday Congratulated party workers, candidates for stellar results in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election results as the party emerged as the leading outfit winning 14 of 35 wards in the final results declared.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the party's victory in the Chandigarh municipality elections is a trailer of Punjab assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year. The people of Chandigarh have today rejected the corrupt politicians and accepted the honesty of the party.

This time, Punjab is ready for a change, he added.

The BJP, which enjoyed a majority in the previous MC House, came a close second registering win in 12 wards while the Congress bagged eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.

Current Chandigarh Mayor and BJP candidate Ravi Kant Sharma was defeated by AAP’s Damanpreet Singh, who won by a margin of 828 votes in Ward No.17.

AAP leader and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha called his party’s performance a "trailer" before next year’s Punjab Assembly polls.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. This time, the number of wards in the city was increased from 26 to 35.

In the last MC elections, the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally SAD one. The Congress had managed to win only four seats.

Traditionally, the municipal elections, held every five years, see a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress, but the AAP's entry made the contest this time triangular.

ALSO READ | 'Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth', says PM Modi in veiled dig at Congress

ALSO READ | Chandigarh MC Poll Results 2021: AAP emerges leading party, BJP's sitting mayor loses