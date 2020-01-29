Image Source : INDIA TV If CAA throws Muslims out I will be the first against it: Shahnawaz Hussain at Chunav Manch

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday, sought to dispell rumours about Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that law has not been made to strip anyone of his/her citizenship but to give citizenship. He was speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch. Congress leader Rashid Alvi and SDPI's Tasleem Rehmani were on the panel as well.

Shahnawaz Hussain strongly asserted that CAA will not throw any Indian Muslim out of the country.

"CAA ki wajah se Musalmano ko bahar jan pada to sabh se aage Shahnawaz khada hoga," he said suggesting that he will be the first to stand against any provision that seeks to throw Indian Muslims out of the country. By this, he sought to stress that no such thing will a happen to Indian Muslims.

Hussain accused Congress of spreading false information about Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He said that Congress was instigating violence all the while it stood "behind the scenes".

"More the Opposition abuses PM Narendra Modi, more he will get blessings of Indian citizens," said Hussain. He asserted that he was proud as a Muslim, to have been born in India. He said if anywhere in the world, Muslims were living in best conditions, it was here in India

