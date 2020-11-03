Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, UP bypolls Live: Polling underway in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states

Image Source : ANI Polling for bypolls in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh underway.

Polling for bypolls in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began on Tuesday morning amid tight security. The bypolls in the central Indian state is crucial for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's stability as the Congress is hoping to return to power. The Congress needs to win all the 28 seats, with most of the seats in the Gwalior-Chambal, to gain a majority in the Assembly. In the 230-chair Assembly, the ruling BJP has 107 MLAs, Congress 88, BSP 2, and Samajwadi Party one. There are four Independents. According to the Election Commission, voting will conclude at 6 pm while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions. The last hour of voting will be for COVID-19 patients and people suspected to be suffering from the disease. A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, are in the fray. Congress' CM Kamal Nath had to vacate the office in March because of the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia who led a revolt. In Gujarat, polling is taking place for eight seats - Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST). The seats fell vacant after sitting Congress MLAs quit before the Rajya Sabha elections in June. In Uttar Pradesh, polling is taking place in seven constituencies -- Naugaon Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria, and Malhani. In Karnataka, bypolls are being held for the Sira and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar seats. Bypolls are talso taking place for two seats each in Odisha (Tirtol and Balasore Sadar), Jharkhand (Dumka and Bermo), Nagaland (Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Kiphire). In Telangana, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh, polling is taking place for Dubbaka, Baroda seats, and Marwahi seats, respectively. The counting of votes will be declared on November 10, when results for Bihar Assembly elections will be announced.

MADHYA PRADESH, GUJARAT, UP ASSEMBLY BYPOLLS LIVE UPDATES

9:25 am: Haryana bypolls: BJP candidate for by-election to the Baroda assembly constituency, Yogeshwar Dutt casts his vote at a polling booth in Bhainswal Kalan. He says, "This time people would vote for development."

Sonipat: BJP candidate for by-election to the Baroda assembly constituency, Yogeshwar Dutt cast his vote at a polling booth in Bhainswal Kalan



He says, "This time people would vote for development."

9:18 am: Gujarat: BJP candidate for by-election to Limbdi Assembly constituency, Kiritsinh Rana cast his vote at a polling booth in Surendranagar

Gujarat: BJP candidate for by-election to Limbdi Assembly constituency, Kiritsinh Rana cast his vote at a polling booth in Surendranagar

9:10 am: Congress' candidate Kusuma H casts her vote in RR Nagar

Bengaluru: Congress candidate for RR Nagar by-poll, Kusuma H cast her vote at polling centre set up in JSPU College

9 am: BJP leader Imarti Devi casts her vote

Gwalior: BJP candidate for the Dabra by-poll, Imarti Devi cast her vote at booth number 219

8:20 am: Polling underway in Indore - Latest Visuals

मध्य प्रदेश: इंदौर में राज्य विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान चल रहे हैं। कोरोना महामारी में हो रहे इस उपचुनाव में मतदान केंद्र पर लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और सैनिटाइजेशन के इंतजाम किए गए हैं। मध्य प्रदेश में आज विधानसभा की 28 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान हो रहे हैं।

Karnataka: Voting underway at RR Nagar, Sira

Voting is underway for the bypolls to Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly seats in Bengaluru and Tumakuru amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The death of Sira MLA B Satyanarayana, who was from the JD(S), and resignation of RR Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna from the assembly last year led to the bypolls.

Chhattisgarh: Voting for Marwahi Assembly bypoll begins

Voting for the Marwahi assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh began on Tuesday morning amid tight security and COVID-19 protocols in place. The tribal-dominated Marwahi seat is witnessing a straight fight between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. The bypoll for the Scheduled Tribes (ST)-reserved constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting JCC (J) legislator and former chief minister Ajit Jogi on May 29. The seat, a bastion of the Jogi family for several years now, is witnessing a fight between the Congress and the BJP after the nomination papers of Amit Jogi, the son of Ajit Jogi, and his wife Richa were rejected by the returning officer, who said their caste certificates were invalid.

Gujarat: Voting for bypolls in 8 Assembly seats begins

Voting for bypolls in eight Assembly seats in Gujarat began on Tuesday morning. Polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. Authorities are taking steps to check the spread of COVID-19 during voting. Altogether 81 candidates are in fray in the eight seats, which collectively have 18.75 lakh voters. As not more than 1,000 voters are allowed in one booth due to COVID-19 concerns and guidelines of the Election Commission, 3,024 polling booths have been set up, higher than in a normal scenario.

Gujarat: Voting underway at a polling booth in Surendranagar for the by-election to the state assembly constituency.



Voting is being held on 8 assembly seats of the state today.. pic.twitter.com/zAhrZwxvQ4 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Madhya Pradesh: Voting for bypolls in 28 Assembly seats begins

Voting for bypolls in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began on Tuesday morning. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions. The last hour of voting will be for COVID-19 patients and people suspected to be suffering from the disease. Authorities have set up 250 flying squads, 173 surveillance teams and 293 police check-posts to ensure smooth polling.

