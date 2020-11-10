Buxar Assembly Election result: NDA leads as Parshuram Chaubey paces ahead of rivals

Image Source : INDIA TV Buxar election result: Congress' Sanjay Kumar Tiwari up against former cop Parshuram Chaubey

Buxar assembly election result 2020: The Buxar assembly seat is one of the 243 Legislative assembly seats in Bihar. It is located in Buxar district. The Buxar Lok Sabha constituency comprises six legislative assembly segments including Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur, Ramgarh and Dinara.

Buxar is considered a Congress stronghold. The grand-old party has fielded Sanjay Kumar Tiwari while Parshuram Chaubey entered the fray on a BJP ticket. In 2015, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari wrested power after defeating BJP's Pradeep Dubey by a margin of 10,000 votes in a neck-to-neck fight. Tiwari secured 41.43 per cent of votes while Dubey bagged nearly 39 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress party had made a comeback after nearly three decades. Now, the party is eyeing the seat for another term.

Buxar, one of Bihar's commercial hubs, witnessed the Congress party's undisputed rule from the 1950s until 1990 when its power was throttled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). For about a decade, the CPI(M) held the seat until the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the seat during the 2000 assembly polls. In the 2005 elections, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) sprung a surprise by winning Buxar but the BJP returned to power in 2010.

Parshuram Chaubey, a BJP candidate, is a former constable who was promoted as a sub-inspector before he decided to go for a voluntary retirement.

During the last assembly polls, the BSP had fielded Saroj Kumar, who had managed to secure 15 per cent of the total votes polled in Buxar in 2015. This time, the party didn't field a candidate, instead RLSP's Nirmal Singh Kushwaha is contesting. The BSP is a part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front, which also includes Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM AND Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP. The Buxar's electoral polarity is likely to swing between the Congress and the BJP. Buxar's electorate constitutes a sizeable Brahmin population of over 2 lakh voters.

