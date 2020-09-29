Bypolls to 56 Assembly seats, 1 Lok Sabha seat on Nov 3, 7; counting on Nov 10

Image Source : PTI The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the dates for by-polls scheduled to be conducted across several states.

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats will be held on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The votes will be counted on November 10.

While bypolls to 54 assembly seats will take place on November 3, by-elections for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur will be held on November 7, the Commission said.

Before announcing the schedule, the poll panel had issued a separate statement on Tuesday to announce that it has decided not to hold assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal "at this stage" after a specific request from the states.

"After taking into consideration various factors like weather conditions, movement of forces, pandemic etc, the commission has decided to hold by-elections," a note from the Election Commission said.

