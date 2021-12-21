BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi, PM Modi leadership: Nitin Gadkari

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Highlights Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister said opposition's phone tapping allegations are baseless

Gadkari said UP polls will be fought on the agenda of development, work done under CM Yogi, PM Modi

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that BJP will once again form government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Nitin Gadkari said BJP will win under CM Yogi's rule.

Responding to the opposition's charge of government tapping their phones, Gadkari denied allegations saying they are not tapping anyone's phone, these are baseless claims.

Speaking on Akhilesh's party going for an alliance with smaller parties, Gadkari said only weak people look for an alliance, strong parties don't need it.

The Union Minister on being asked whether BJP will once again go with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, said there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

On UP, he said the election will be fought on the agenda of development and change brought under the leader of PM Modi, CM Yogi. Besides these, Nitin Gadkari also spoke on issues including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, farmers' protest, oil prices among other subjects.

Watch Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's full interview

