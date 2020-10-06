Image Source : FILE BJP releases candidates' list for Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. The party has named 28 candidates for Madhya Pradesh bypolls and one candidate for the southern state.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, bypolls on 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats and lone seat in Telangana will take place on November 3 and counting will take place on November 10.

The 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh include 25 seats vacated by the resignation of Congress MLAs. The Congress MLAs had resigned from the party and joined the BJP earlier in March, enabling the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the CM's chair. Out of the 25 Congress MLAs, 22 had resigned in March and the remaining three resigned later. The remaining three seats were declared vacant after the death of the incumbent MLAs.

In Telangana, polling will be held on one seat.

