BJP releases Bengal candidates list for last 4 phases, Mukul Roy to contest from Krishnanagar

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs BJPs Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, in New Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released another list of candidates for Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 last four phases. Announcing the list, BJP included names such as Mukul Roy, Rahul Sinha, Jagannath Sarkar, others. Bengal elections will be held in 8 phases beginning March 27 while the final phase will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The BJP's Central Election Committee on Wednesday finalised most candidates for constituencies going to polls in last four phases of Bengal.| CHECK LIST HERE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari and other CEC members attended the meeting at the party national headquarters.

General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and senior party leaders from the state were also present.

After the meeting, Union minister and candidate from Tollygunge Assembly seat, Babul Supriyo said that discussions were held to finalise candidates for remaining seats.

"Names for majority of seats were finalised and will be announced soon," he said.

