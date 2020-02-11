Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Bijwasan Constituency Result LIVE

On Bijwasan Assembly Constituency there is a major contest between Aam Aadmi Party's BS Joon and Bharatiya Janata Party's Satprakash Rana.

Bijwasan Assembly seat comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and as per the data shared by the Election Commission there are 1,86,482 eligible voters in this constituency, including 1,04,945 male, 81,521 female and 16 third gender voters.

This constituency covers part of Dhulsiras, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, Nangal Dewat, Bijwasan, Samalkha, Bamnauli, Kapashera, Shahbad Mohammadpur, Rajnagar and part of Dwarka.

In 2015 Bijwasan Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Col. Devinder Sehrawat had won from Bijwasan won this seat bagging 65,006 votes and beating Sat Prakash Rana from BJP who received 45,470 votes.

This year the AAP has feilded Bhupinder Singh Joon from Bijwasan constituency.

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result