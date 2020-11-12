Bihar results: Debutant Shreyasi Singh wants to turn Jamui into a sports city

Image Source : PTI BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh wants to turn Jamui into a sports city

Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shreyasi Singh wants to turn Jamui into a sports city. Shreyasi, who won a gold medal in Shooting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, said that her priority will be to provide jobs to youth and eradicating illiteracy in her constituency.

Shreyasi, 27, emerged a giant killed as she defeated RJD's sitting MLA Vijay Prakash by a margin of 41,049 votes.

"My priority would be to implement the government's policies. Besides, I will work for creating employment opportunities in Jamui and check the illiteracy rate," she said, adding that "since I am an athlete, I wish to develop Jamui as a sports city".

Shreyasi said that the NDA government will develop sports infrastructure to help encourage children to choose sports as a career. "It is wrong to say that Bihar lacks talent. It is about a platform, opportunities..we will work in this direction."

When asked how she gained public support on her poll debut, she said, "Three factors contributed to my win. First, I was a BJP candidate and people trust PM Modi's work. People are satisfied with PM Modi's works. Secondly, my family's political legacy. Thirdly, I am a youth and a sportsperson. This also helped me to win by a record margin."

Shreyasi comes from a political background. Her late father Digvijay Singh was a Union Minister and her mother Putul Singh has been a parliamentarian. Putul Singh won from Banka Lok Sabha in 2010 after the death of her husband.

Shreyasi joined the BJP just weeks before assembly polls. A graduate from Delhi University's Hansraj College, she advocated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) India initiative during campaigning and promised to work towards creating job opportunities in Bihar.

Shreyasi Singh, a Rajput by caste, secured 79,603 votes (43.89%) while Vijay Kumar polled 38,554 votes (21.26%)

