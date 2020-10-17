Donald Trump won't come to accord special status to Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav's dig at JDU-BJP govt

Image Source : PTI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, at party state office in Patna.

Taking a dig at the CM Nitish Kumar government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's (Grand Alliance) Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that the US President Donald Trump will not come to state and accord special category status to Bihar. Yadav made these remarks while releasing Mahagathbandhan's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

"Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet. US President Donald Trump will not come and accord that," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha, Congress leader Akhilesh Singh, CPI-ML leader Shashi Yadav, CPI-M leader Arun Sinha, and CPI leader Ram Babu Kumar were also present on the occasion.

The Grand Alliance in Bihar on Saturday released its joint election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra', and reiterated its commitment to give 10 lakh jobs to the state's youths and waive farm loans if it returned to power.

Entitled 'Our Pledge for Change', the manifesto was released by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav in the presence of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and other Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan partner leaders.

The manifesto promises to waive fees for various recruitment examinations in Bihar, apart from travel cost of candidates to the examination centres. Candidates of all castes and communities will be exempted from fee payable for government recruitment. They will also be able to travel free of cost from district headquarters to the examination centres inside the state.

It also promises 'same pay for same work' for contract teachers, apart from opening Karpuri labour distress centres.

One person from each rural family would be included under MGNREGA, and policies made to create more jobs under this scheme. Privatisation in every government department will be abolished and casual employees made permanent in the same departments, the manifesto promised.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases -- for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

(With Inputs from IANS)

