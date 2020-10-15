Is Tejashwi Yadav elder to Tej Pratap? Nomination papers suggest so

Image Source : EC Lalu Yadav' sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav file their nomination ahead of Bihar elections

Sons of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav - Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav have filed their nominations for upcoming Bihar elections. While the two brothers walked into the chamber of Sub Divisional Officer, Rosera, to complete formalities, hundreds of RJD workers gathered outside SDO's office flouting social distancing norms. According to the nomination papers filed by both Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son's age is more than the age of the elder son.

The document, which was uploaded on the official website of the Election Commission, showed Tej Pratap Yadav's age as 30 years, while Tejashwi Yadav was shown to be of 31 years.

Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has filed nomination from Hasanpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has filed nomination papers from Raghopur seat which he

represented in the assembly last time.

The two brothers reached Samastipur from Patna in a helicopter for submitting Tej Pratap's nomination papers. Prasad's man Friday Bhola Yadav was present with them.

Meanwhile, the DM said he has asked for the video footage of the occasion to ascertain the allegations of violation of social distancing norms by people who had gathered in large numbers to cheer the two brothers.

Tej Pratap who won the last assembly elections in 2015 from Mahua seat in the Vaishali district, has relinquished it and shifted to Hasanpur this time.

Tejashwi, who has been chosen by the anti-NDA grouping as its chief ministerial candidate, is seeking re-election from the Raghopur seat he won on his maiden outing in electoral politics in 2015.

He will face rival Satish Kumar of the BJP, who had emerged as a giant killer after defeating his mother Rabri Devi from the same seat in the 2010 polls.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral office said in Patna said a total of 70 candidates have, so far, filed their nomination papers for 94 assembly constituencies that will see voting in the second phase on November 3.

The filing of nominations for the third phase of polling on 78 seats began Tuesday and the papers can be submitted till October 20.

Voting for the third and the final phase will take place on November 7.

The counting of votes will be taken on November 10.

