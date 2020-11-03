53.51 per cent turnout in Phase 2 assembly polls in Bihar, figure likely to go up | Key takeaways

Image Source : PTI Polling in 94 constituencies across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar Election 2020 concludes.

Polling in 94 assembly constituencies across 17 districts in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 second phase took place today with a total voter turnout recorded at 53.51, according to the Election Commission. The polling percentage may rise further as voting continued beyond schedule in several places the commission informed. The combined voter turnout in the two phases was recorded at 53.79 per cent till 5 PM, the Commission said. In the corresponding constituencies which went to poll in the 2015 assembly polls, the turnout was 55.35 per cent, the EC said.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Phase 2 polling concludes | Key takeaways

The 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly went to poll in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.

Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion was extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate coronavirus patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour. The process, however, concluded early in the Maoist-hit areas.

"The electoral exercise going on in the country is by far the largest exercise in the world amid the pandemic... the voter turnout in the first phase has been exceptionally good. The voter turnout has further continued and the confidence level has been much more in this phase," EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha said.

In the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, 6,240 ballot units were deployed out of which 0.36 per cent had to be replaced. Out of the 41,362 control units, 0.37 per cent were replaced.

Similarly, out of the 41,362 paper trail machines, 1.31 per cent were replaced. One control unit and at least on ballot units make for one EVM.

The third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will take place on November 7 while the counting of votes will held on November 10.

