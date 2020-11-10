Bihar election results: Celebrations outside BJP Patna office as saffron party makes big gains

Image Source : INDIA TV Celebrations outside BJP Patna office as saffron party makes big gains

Scores of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathered outside the party office in Patna as the trends suggested that the NDA is headed to retain power in the state. As per latest trends, the BJP, JD-U combine is maintaining a handsome leader over the RJD-led grand alliance. BJP workers raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exuded confidence that the trends will convert into results.

Trends show that the BJP is set to emerge as the single largest party. The party is currently leading in 74 seats, while its partner Janata Dal (United) is leading in 47 sets. The two parties have been ruling since 2005, barring a four year period of 2013-17.

The grand alliance, on the other hand, is leading in 100 seats. The opposition's alliance comprises the RJD, Congress, and Left parties. The RJD is leading in 61 seats while the Congress in 20.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Chirag Paswan is leading in five seats. The LJP contested elections solo this time and entered fray from the seats where JD(U) was contesting. The LJP had declared support for the BJP and didn't field candidates against the saffron party.

Janata Dal (United) workers were also seen converging outside the party office in Patna. They also raised slogans in favour of Nitish Kumar.

Bihar went to polls in three phases on October 28 (71 seats, 1,066 candidates), November 3 (94 seats, 1,463 candidates), and November 7 (78 seats, 1,204 candidates). The eastern state is the first state to go to polls since the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year.

The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will expire on November 29.

