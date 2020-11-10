Bihar Election Results 2020: AIMIM wins 3 seats, leads on 2; celebrations outside Owaisi's house

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Firecrackers and celebrations hit All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house in Hyderabad as the party won three assembly seats in Bihar elections 2020.

Hyderabad Updated on: November 10, 2020 22:35 IST
Image Source : PTI

Firecrackers and celebrations hit All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house in Hyderabad as the party won three assembly seats in Bihar elections 2020. Owaisi's party is also leading in two seats -- Amour and Bahadurganj. The party, which appeared to be bagged five Muslim-dominated seats in the state, could play a key role in the formation of the next government in Bihar.  

While addressing the media, Owaisi said, "It's a great moment for us as people of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of effort into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us."

On being asked if AIMIM will join hands with RJD to form govt in Bihar, Owaisi said, "The decision will be taken only after final results of Bihar Election are declared. Our fight is for the development of Seemanchal (Bihar) which is one of the most backward areas of India." 

The victory is an opener for AIMIM in Bihar politics. Owaisi's party was in the fray for 20 seats in Bihar polls, a majority of which went to polls in the third phase on November 7, as part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front that has four other parties, including Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

