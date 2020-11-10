Bihar Election Results: Congress’ Udit Raj raises questions over EVMs, gives bizarre logic of US elections

Image Source : FILE/PTI Bihar Election Result 2020: Congress’ Udit Raj questions over EVMs, gives bizarre logic of US elections

As the RJD-led Mahagatbandan trails behind NDA in the counting of votes for the 243 seats in Bihar Assembly, Congress national spokesperson Udit Raj once again raised questions on the authenticity of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Taking to Twitter, the former member of Parliament, claimed that US president Donald Trump would probably not have lost the elections earlier this month if America had voted in EVMs.

'When the direction of the devices going towards Mars and moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?' Congress leader Udit Raj tweeted.

जब मंगल ग्रह &चाँद की ओर जाते उपक्रम की दिशा को धरती से नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है तो ईवीएम हैक क्यों नही की जा सकती ? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 10, 2020

अमेरिका में अगर ईवीएम से चुनाव होता तो क्या ट्रम्प हार सकते थे ? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will hold a press conference at 1 pm on Tuesday as the counting of votes is currently underway in Bihar.

According to the trends, the NDA alliance, which includes the BJP, JD(U), HAM and the VIP, have crossed the half-way mark and is leading on 129 seats. However, the Grand Alliance, which includes the Congress, RJD and Left parties, are leading only on 104 seats while the LJP and other regional parties are ahead on 10 seats.

The trends fall in contrast with the exit poll results which had earlier predicted that the RJD-led Grand Alliance will make a comeback in Bihar after 15 years.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage