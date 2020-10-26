Why're you so ashamed of your parents: Ravi Shankar Prasad taunts Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar election

Image Source : PTI Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav

Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad Monday taunted Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav over the photos of former chief ministers Lalu Yadav, and Rabri Devi missing from its posters during the campaigning phase. The senior BJP leader was addressing a public rally in Purnia for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Without taking Tejashwi's name, Prasad said, "Someone is saying we'll make a new Bihar. But in his poster of 'New Bihar', a photo of his parents, who ruled the state for 7.5 years each, is missing. Why're you so ashamed of your parents' photo?"

Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi collectively held the post of Bihar Chief Minister in the past. Meanwhile, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is in jail, will come out on November 9 after securing bail in a fodder scam case. Prasad is in judicial custody in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

