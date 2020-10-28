Bihar election 2020: PM Modi urges people to vote, follow precautionary measures amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : PTI PM Modi/File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote as the first phase of polling for Bihar assembly polls kickstarted Wednesday. He also asked people to follow precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today is the first phase of voting in Bihar assembly election. I urge all voters to ensure their participation while also taking COVID-19 related precautionary measures. Ensure "do gaj ki doori" and wearing of masks," Modi said in a tweet.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है।



सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड संबंधी सावधानियों को बरतते हुए, लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करें।



दो गज की दूरी का रखें ध्यान, मास्क जरूर पहनें।



याद रखें, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020

The polling of votes began at 7 am but the voting hour will be extended by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas, so that COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day.

At least 952 men and 114 women candidates are in the fray in the first phase. About 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as “sensitive or hypersensitive” constituencies by the poll panel. As many as 31,371 polling stations have been set up in this phase and as many Electronic Voting Machines and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used.

