Bihar Election 2020: Article 370, Galwan, RJD's 'jungleraaj' - Highlights of PM Modi's first day, first show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three back-to-back rallies in Bihar on Friday to provide momentum to the NDA's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. PM Modi, who hit the election campaign trail for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, addressed rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur, where polling is scheduled to be held in the first phase on October 28. Staying true to his style, the prime minister commenced his speeches in the local dialects Bhojpuri, Magahi and Angika at the three venues respectively. While cornering the Opposition over the national issue of Article 370, PM Modi, who shared the stage with CM Nitish Kumar, also reminded people of the 15-year misrule under the Rashtriya Janata Dal's regime. He also made it a point to mention the Galwan Valley clash between the Indian and Chinese troops while lauding the supreme sacrifice by the jawans from Bihar. "The sons of Bihar laid down their lives for the tricolour but did not let Mother India bow her head," the prime minister said.

Bihar Election 2020: Full Coverage

PM Modi's Bihar rallies - Top points​

The prime minister counted abrogation of Article 370, the law against triple talaq, commencement of construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, and military operations at the borders among the steps taken in the national interest which the opposition frowned upon. "You tell me, was not the country waiting for Article 370 to be scrapped? When the NDA government did that, they are talking about restoring the provision if they are back in power. Still, they have the audacity to come and seek votes in Bihar which sends its sons and daughters to protect the nation," PM Modi said. Talking about the Opposition's protest over the recent farm reform laws, PM Modi, didn't name any particular party, but said that those protesting against the laws were in fact aimed at 'saving' middlemen and brokers in the garb of backing the Minimum Support Price regime and agriculture mandis. The prime minister also slammed the Opposition for questioning the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. "They had spoken the language of middlemen and brokers even when the Rafale fighter aircraft were bought," Modi said. Talking about various development initiatives of the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state, PM Modi reminded people of the poor law and order situation under the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. "The people of Bihar cannot forget the era when life would come to a standstill after sunset. Today, roads, electricity and lights are there. The biggest thing is that a common man in the state can live without fear," he said. "People used to be wary of buying cars as workers of a political party used to be on the prowl, carrying out kidnappings for ransom," PM Modi said stopping short of naming the RJD.

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav take on PM Modi

Bihar's 'super Friday' also witnessed former Congress president and RJD leader, Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav holding joint rallies. Addressing a gathering in Nawada's Hisua, Tejashwi said that his father and RJD chief Lalu Yadav will come out of jail on bail on November 9. This is for the first time in over 30 years that Lalu Yadav, who has been convicted in multiple cases linked to the fodder scam, is away from Bihar Assembly elections.

"Lalu ji is getting released on November 9. He has got one bail and will secure another on November 9, which also happens to be my birthday. The next day, Nitishji will have his farewell," he said exuding confidence about winning the elections. Counting of votes in Bihar is scheduled to be held on November 10.

Rahul Gandhi, on his part, continued to target PM Modi over China's alleged intrusion in Ladakh. "What did the PM do when young soldiers from Bihar made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan?" the Congress leader said in Hisua.

(With PTI inputs)

