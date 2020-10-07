Bihar Election 2020: JDU releases list of 115 candidates, gives ticket to Lalu's 'Samdhi' Chandrika Rai

Image Source : PTI Bihar Assembly election 2020: Nitish Kumar's JDU releases list of 115 candidates.

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday released the list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. The party has fielded Lalu Prasad's 'Samdhi' Chandrika Rai from Parsa seat in Saran. Chandrika Rai joined the JD(U) in August. His daughter Aishwarya is locked in a nasty marital dispute with Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap.

The party has fielded Lalan Paswan from Chenari. It comes under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. Bima Bharti, a minister in the outgoing Nitish Kumar government, will contest from Rupauli. She has been elected from Rupauli for four times since 2000. She had lost elections in February 2005, but was re-elected when elections were held in October same year.

The JD(U) is contesting election in an agreement with the BJP. As per the NDA's seat-sharing pact, the JD(U) will contest elections from 122 seats while the BJP from 121. While the JD(U) has given seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha from its quota, the BJP has accommodated the new entrant Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni, giving 11 seats.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly comprises 243 seats. The term of the session will expire on November 29. Bihar will go to polls in three-phase on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.

