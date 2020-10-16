Bihar election 2020: Brahmins, Bhumihar dominate LJP's second list of 26 candidates

Image Source : PTI LJP releases list of 26 candidates for second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Friday released the second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar. The party has given considerable space to Brahmins, Bhumihar, and Dalits candidates.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) releases a list of 26 candidates for the second phase of the upcoming #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/6zCUliWmSp — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10.

