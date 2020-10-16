Friday, October 16, 2020
     
Bihar election 2020: Brahmins, Bhumihar dominate LJP's second list of 26 candidates

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Friday released the second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar. The party has given considerable space to Brahmins, Bhumihar, and Dalits candidates.

New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2020 18:26 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Friday released the second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar. The party has given considerable space to Brahmins, Bhumihar, and Dalits candidates. 

The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10.

