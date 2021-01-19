Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahani file nominations for Bihar council by-polls

Image Source : TWITTER BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani on Monday filed their nomination papers for by-elections to two seats of the state legislative council.

Hussain, the party's national spokesman, and Sahani who heads NDA constituent Vikassheel Insaan Party were accompanied by a host of leaders of the ruling coalition including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi, and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Polling is scheduled on January 28 though, with no other candidate in the fray, the duo is likely to be declared elected unopposed on January 21, which is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

While Hussain has filed nomination from the seat vacated by former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, now a Rajya Sabha member, Sahani is seeking election from the berth vacated by former minister Binod Narayan Jha who has been elected to the assembly.

Term of the seat vacated by Sushil Modi is till May 6, 2024 that of Jha will last on July 21, 2022.

