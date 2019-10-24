Image Source : PTI Bihar bypolls: LJP leading in Samastipur LS seat

Counting of votes was underway for one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in Bihar on Thursday.

Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Prince Singh is leading in the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat.

The five Assembly seats that went to polls on October 21 were Kishenganj, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Daraundha, Nathnagar amd Belhar.

A total of 51 candidates are in the fray, out of which only six are women.

The bypolls are being viewed as a precursor to next year's Assembly election in the state.

