Bihar election 2020 Live: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to kick-start poll campaign today

The campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly election is in the last week. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address multiple rallies to garner the public support. As per the schedule announced by the BJP, PM Modi will address the first rally in Sasaram. He will then address rallies in Gaya and Bhagalpur. Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, will be in Nawada's Hisua, and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur. He will be joined by RJD and grand alliance chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav at Hisua. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place in view of PM Modi's visit. Top state BJP leaders are likely to share the stage when PM Modi addressed the rallies. His visit comes a day after the BJP released its manifesto wherein it promised 19 lakh jobs and free Covid vaccine to everyone. The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with Nitish Kumar 's Janata Dal (United). The Congress is a constituent of the grand alliance. Bihar will go to polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.