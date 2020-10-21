Bihar Assembly election 2020 Live: Chirag Paswan promises Kota-like 'coaching city', free bus ride for women

Image Source : ANI Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan releases manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

The Lok Janshakti Party and the Congress party on Wednesday released their election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Releasing the election document, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that the party will work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to take the state ahead on the path of development. "Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing," Paswan said in Patna. While Chirag has been vocal against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he is going soft on the BJP. The LJP had quit the NDA citing ideological differences with Nitish Kumar. The party is contesting on seats against the Janata Dal (United) but has declared 'support' for the BJP. The Congress also released its manifesto for the elections today. The grand old party is a constituent of the RJD led grand alliance. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has lined-up a series of public meetings by party bigwigs in Bihar where polling will be held in three-phase from October 27 to November 7. Party president JP Nadda will address rallies in Bettiah and Motihari while Union minister Rajnath Singh will hold public meetings in Chainpur. BJP's star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath will also address multiple rallies including one in Patna. While Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth consecutive win, it is a do or die battle for RJD which is led by jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's Tejashwi. The state is slated to go to the polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

