Bihar Assembly election 2020 Live: Chirag Paswan promises Kota-like 'coaching city', free bus ride for women

Bihar election 2020: LJP chief Chirag Paswan has promised a Kota-like coaching city in his party forms the next government in Bihar.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Patna Updated on: October 21, 2020 14:00 IST
Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan releases manifesto
Image Source : ANI

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan releases manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

The Lok Janshakti Party and the Congress party on Wednesday released their election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Releasing the election document, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that the party will work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to take the state ahead on the path of development. "Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing," Paswan said in Patna. While Chirag has been vocal against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he is going soft on the BJP. The LJP had quit the NDA citing ideological differences with Nitish Kumar. The party is contesting on seats against the Janata Dal (United) but has declared 'support' for the BJP. The Congress also released its manifesto for the elections today. The grand old party is a constituent of the RJD led grand alliance. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has lined-up a series of public meetings by party bigwigs in Bihar where polling will be held in three-phase from October 27 to November 7. Party president JP Nadda will address rallies in Bettiah and Motihari while Union minister Rajnath Singh will hold public meetings in Chainpur. BJP's star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath will also address multiple rallies including one in Patna. While Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth consecutive win, it is a do or die battle for RJD which is led by jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's Tejashwi. The state is slated to go to the polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly election 2020 Live: Congress to release manifesto today, BJP lines up mega rallies by bigwigs

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 21, 2020 2:00 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    25 lakh people in Bihar receiving benefits under Ayushman Bharat: Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh at a public rally in Kahalgaon said that around 25 lakh people in the state of Bihar are receiving benefits under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. "There will come a time when everyone in Bihar will receive the healthcare benefits from the scheme," he said.

  • Oct 21, 2020 1:45 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election: At Jamui rally, Adityanath takes a dig at Lalu Prasad

    Addressing an election rally in Jamui, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heaped praise on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for providing free ration to the poor of the state.

  • Oct 21, 2020 1:12 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    LJP promises free rides for women in govt buses

    Chirag Paswan's party has promised free rides for women in government buses. The LJP said that it will build a web portal where employers and job seeker can connect. A Yuva Commission will be constituted. The party said that separate toilets will be constructes for women in all the block headquarters, gram panchayat headquarters and markets.

  • Oct 21, 2020 1:09 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    LJP promises Kota-like 'coaching city' in Bihar

    Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan in the party's manifesto promised to set up a 'coaching city' in the state. It will be similar to Rajasthan's Kota and Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The party said that it wants students to study in Bihar and contribute to the state's development. The election document said that seats will be reserved for studetns from economically weaker sections.

  • Oct 21, 2020 12:42 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress promises free education to girls in Bihar

    The Congress party in its manifesto has promised to provide free education to girls. Besides, it said that the grand alliance government will ensure tap water supply to every household.

  • Oct 21, 2020 12:35 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nitish's victory would mean defeat of Bihar: Chirag Paswan

    Addressing the media in Patna, Chirag Paswan said that Nitish Kumar's victory would mean defeat of Bihar. Chirag has been vocal against Nitish for the past few months over several state related issues.

  • Oct 21, 2020 12:28 PM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: Congress promises to bypass farm laws

    The Congress party in its election document said that it will bypass the centre's three farm laws if it forms the next government in Bihar. "Our 'Badlav Patr' talks about loan waiver, electricity bill waiver & increasing irrigation facilities for farmers. If our govt comes to power in Bihar, we'll reject NDA govt's Farm Laws by bringing separate state Farm Bills as we did in Punjab," Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.

  • Oct 21, 2020 11:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: Congress releases manifesto

    The Congress party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elecitons in Bihar.

  • Oct 21, 2020 11:31 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Denied ticket, Bihar BJP leader's 'ghar wapsi' to JD-U

    All does not seem to be well between the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, despite being alliance partners and contesting the Assembly elections together against the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar. In 2015, Anuj Kumar Singh, who was the a JD(U) MLC, had joined the BJP, when the party had alligned with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest the Assembly elections together.

  • Oct 21, 2020 11:16 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: LJP chief Chirag Paswan releases manifesto

    Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Wendesday released the party manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. The LJP is contesting elections solo this time. It quit the NDA citing ideological differences with Nitish Kumar.

  • Oct 21, 2020 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: Congress to release manifesto today

    The Congress party will release its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly election today. The party is a constituent of the grand alliance lef by the RJD

