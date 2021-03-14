Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Bengal polls 2021: BJP fields MP Locket Chatterjee from Chunchura, Babul Supriyo from Tollygung

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 27 candidates for the third phase and a list of 36 candidates for the fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has been fielded from Chunchura while Babul Supriyo is up from the Tollygung assembly seat.

Economist Ashok Lahiri will contest from Alipurduar, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur, & Rabindranath Bhattacharya from Singur, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said at a press conference on Sunday.

Swapan Das Gupta has been fielded from Tarakeswar Assembly seat, MP Nisith Pramanik from Dinhata, while Actor Yash Das Gupta will contest from Chanditala. Payal Sarkar will contest from Behala East, Dr. Indraneel Khan from Kasba, and Tanushree Chakraborty from Howrah Shyampur.

