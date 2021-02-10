Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah to flag-off fourth phase of 'Parivartan Yatra' in Cooch Behar tomorrow

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amit Shah to flag-off the fourth phase of 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on Thursday to flag-off the fourth phase of 'Parivartan Yatra'. He will flag-off the yatra from Cooch Behar and take part in various party programmes.

After flagging off the yatra, Amit Shah will offer prayers at the famous Shri Shri Harichand Thakur temple in Thakur Nagar of North 24 Parganas district. He will then address a public rally at Thakurbari ground.

"Amit Shah will visit the historic Shri Madan Mohan Temple and offer prayers. After the temple visit he will flag-off the fourth phase of 'Parivartan Yatra' from Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar," BJP's media in-charge Anil Baluni said.

READ MORE: 'Will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger, cannot be intimidated by BJP': Mamata Banerjee

In the evening, Shah will visit the Science City auditorium in Kolkata, where he will address the social media volunteers' meet.

The saffron party is organising 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal in five phases. The yatra was flagged-off by BJP president JP Nadda on February 6 from Nabadwip in Nadia district. The yatra will cover all the 294 constituencies in the state.

Elections for West Bengal Assembly will be held in April and May this year.

READ MORE: Bringing BJP to power means encouraging riots: Mamata Banerjee in Malda rally