Bankipore election result: BJP's Nitin Nabin leads, Plurals Party leader Pushpam Priya trails

Image Source : INDIA TV Bankipore election result: Two young faces up against BJP's three-time MLA

The Bankipore Assembly seat is one of the 243 Legislative assembly seats in Bihar. It comes under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency and is a BJP stronghold. The seat is witnessing a close contest this time. While BJP has nominated it's sitting MLA, two young debutants are also in the fray.

BJP's Nitin Nabin won from Bankipore seat in 2006 by-elections and retained the seat in 2010 and 2015. The seat was earlier represented by his father Navin Kishore Sinha. The three-time MLA is known for his social works in Bankipore.

READ MORE: BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020 RESULT LIVE

Nitin, who also served as the BJYM's national general secretary, is facing a stiff challenge from a former prominent face of BJP's Bihar unit. Sushma Sahu, former chief of BJP's Bihar Mahila Morcha, is in the fray as an independent candidate. She was actively involved in political activities of the BJP and was expecting a ticket. Sushma is likely to make a significant dent into the vote bank of the sitting BJP MLA.

Besides Sushma, two debutants have made the contest in Bankipore as one of the most keenly observed. They are Luv Sinha and Pushpam Priya Choudhary. While Luv is Congress' candidate, Pushpam Priya is in the fray as a Plurals Party candidate.

READ MORE: Madhya Pradesh Byelection Results LIVE

Luv Sinha is the son of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha. The grand old party is banking heavily on Sinha's popularity to change its fortunes. The Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat had twice elected Shatrughan in 2009 and 2014 but as a BJP member.

Luv was actively involved in his father's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but Sinha unsuccessfully contested from here against BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary is a new entrant in Bihar's politics. An alumnus of the London School of Economics, Pushpam Priya launched her party -- Plurals in March with a promise of "total transformation".

Pushpam Priya is also the chief ministerial candidate of her party. Her party has fielded candidates in a few other constituencies as well.

Pushpam Priya is the daughter of JD(U) leader Vinod Chaudhary from Darbhanga.

The Bankipore constituency has a sizable population of Kayasthas. Caste plays an important role in the choice of candidates.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage