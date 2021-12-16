Thursday, December 16, 2021
     
Elections 2022 LIVE: Kejriwal to lead Tiranga Yatra in Punjab's Jalandhar, address rally in Lambi

Five poll-bound states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. Elections in these states will be held in February-March next year. 

New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2021 10:41 IST
Arvind Kejriwal to lead Tiranga Yatra in Punjab's Jalandhar
Arvind Kejriwal to lead Tiranga Yatra in Punjab's Jalandhar

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

Live updates: Assembly Elections 2022

  • Dec 16, 2021 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Will probe Congress' allegation of sexual exploitation against Milind Naik: CM

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the state government will conduct an investigation into the Congress' allegation of BJP legislator Milind Naik being involved in a sexual exploitation case. Naik, who was serving as Goa's urban development minister, resigned from the state cabinet on Wednesday after meeting the chief minister in Panaji. Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar had accused Naik of being involved in the sexual exploitation of a woman by misusing his power as a cabinet member. 

  • Dec 16, 2021 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP elections: Adityanath announces increase in honorarium of panchayat functionaries

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an increasing monthly honorarium of village heads, kshetra panchayat heads and district panchayat chairpersons. The honorarium of village heads will be increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 per month, of kshetra panchayat heads from Rs 9,800 to Rs 11,300 per month and of district panchayat chairpersons from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,500 per month. According to an official statement, Adityanath also announced an increase in the allowance of district panchayat members from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per meeting for a maximum of six meetings annually. Similarly, the meeting allowance of kshetra panchayat members will be increased from Rs 500 per meeting to Rs 1,000 for a maximum of six meetings annually. He announced that gram panchayat members will get Rs 100 per meeting for a maximum of 12 meetings a year. He also announced financial assistance, ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, for dependents of village heads, kshetra panchayat heads, district panchayat chairpersons in case of their untimely death.

  • Dec 16, 2021 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab elections: Kejriwal to lead Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar

    Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Punjab for a two-day visit on Wednesday. He will lead a Tiranga Yatra in Jalandhar and also address a public meeting in Lambi.

