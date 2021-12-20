Monday, December 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Assembly Elections 2022 | LIVE Updates
Live now

Assembly Elections 2022 | LIVE Updates

Five poll-bound states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. Elections in these states will be held in February-March next year.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2021 7:37 IST
Assembly Elections 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV

Assembly Elections 2022 | LIVE Updates

Assembly Elections 2022: The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

 

Live updates :Assembly Elections 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 20, 2021 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Mathura will hopefully get grand temple: Hema Malini

    BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday expressed hope that after Ayodhya and Kashi, her constituency Mathura will also get a grand temple and cited the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. READ MORE

  • Dec 20, 2021 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Trinamool's claims to conduct violence-free polls fall flat

    Though Trinamool Congress made some bold claims to make this election free from rigging and violence, but at the end of the day the information trickling down shows that the party's hierarchy hardly had any control on the lower rung of the party order.

  • Dec 20, 2021 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Sidhu 'political mercenary', divided Congress: Punjab minister

    In a no-holds-barred attack, Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh on Sunday called state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu a "political mercenary" and alleged that he has divided the party.

    The minister also accused Sidhu of questioning the loyalty of the "true and traditional Congressmen" and said he joined the party just to become the chief minister.

  • Dec 20, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    KMC polls: Left, Congress, BJP protest side by side alleging rigging; TMC cries foul

    Sinking their political differences, members of the CPI(M), BJP and the Congress held a sit-in outside a police station in Kolkata to protest against alleged rigging by the Trinamool Congress in two booths in the area during the civic poll in the city on Sunday.

  • Dec 20, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Campaigning for Chandigarh civic polls, Kejriwal promises free water, doorstep delivery of services

    Campaigning for the December 24 municipal corporation election in Chandigarh, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised free water and doorstep delivery of services if his party wins the polls. He accused the ruling BJP and the Congress of having "ruined" Chandigarh which is also known as 'the City Beautiful'.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News