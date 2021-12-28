Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Govt gives eemergency use authorization approval to COVID19 vaccines Covovax, Corbevax and Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir
Live now

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: EC to be on 3-day UP visit from today to review poll preparedness

Assembly elections are due to be held in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in 2022. Follow all the election updates here.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2021 10:57 IST
Assembly Elections are due to held in 5 states in 2022.
Image Source : INDIA TV

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in 2022. On Monday, the election commission held a series of meetings with health ministry officials, security agencies to take an overview of the ground situation amid rising Covid cases post the Omicron outbreak. Though poll dates in the five states are yet to be announced, Allahabad High Court a couple of days ago had requested PM Modi, election commission to postpone the election amid a third wave scare in the country. However, poll rallies across party lines continue to take place as politicians rush to woo voters.

 

  • Dec 28, 2021 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Congress issues whip to MLAs ahead of legislative party meeting

    Uttar Pradesh Congress has issued a whip to all the party MLAs ahead of the Legislature Party meeting. 

  • Dec 28, 2021 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    When PM Modi can held rallies, why elections be stopped, asks Mallikarjun Kharge

    When PM holds election rallies, inaugurates various projects, misses Parliament proceedings, then, why should Assembly elections be stopped? Elections should be held,  says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on TS Singh Deo's statement that polls in 5 States should be held early.

  • Dec 28, 2021 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch | Congress flag falls while being hoisted by Sonia Gandhi on party's 137th Foundation Day

    Congress flag fell off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day. 

  • Dec 28, 2021 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi to launch Kanpur metro, other developmental projects

    PM Narendra Modi to visit Kanpur today, to address the  54th convocation at IIT Kanpur after which he will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state. 

  • Dec 28, 2021 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Election Commission to visit Uttar Pradesh on Dec 28

    A team of the Election Commission of India will be on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from December 28 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections in 2022.

