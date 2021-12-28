Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: EC to be on 3-day UP visit from today to review poll preparedness

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Elections are due to held in 5 states in 2022.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in 2022. On Monday, the election commission held a series of meetings with health ministry officials, security agencies to take an overview of the ground situation amid rising Covid cases post the Omicron outbreak. Though poll dates in the five states are yet to be announced, Allahabad High Court a couple of days ago had requested PM Modi, election commission to postpone the election amid a third wave scare in the country. However, poll rallies across party lines continue to take place as politicians rush to woo voters.