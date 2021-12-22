Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Nadda to release report card of BJP govt's 10-year rule in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BJP4GOA BJP chief JP Nadda addresses a rally in Quepem

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda will release a report card of ten years of the saffron party government in Goa today and flag off of a 'Sankalp' rath near BJP's head office in Panaji., Nadda, who arrived here on a two-day visit yesterday, will also hold a meeting at the party's office in Mapusa in North Goa. Earlier on Tuesday, Nadda while addressing a public meeting in Shiroda in South Goa, said that countries like USA, UK, Germany and France were still fighting the COVID-19 onslaught, whereas India was the only country that had, so far, administered 136 crore vaccine doses against the infection. He said that India's vaccination drive has given people the strength to fight the virus. Hailing infrastructure development in BJP-ruled Goa, where Assembly polls are to take place early next year, Nadda said this kind of transformation happens only when governments work with a positive outlook. Besides Goa, four other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will go to polls early next year.