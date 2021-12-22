Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Nadda to release report card of BJP govt's 10-year rule in Goa

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
  • Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura District today morning
Besides Goa, four other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will go to polls early next year.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2021 9:51 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses a rally in Quepem
BJP chief JP Nadda addresses a rally in Quepem

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses a rally in Quepem

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda will release a report card of ten years of the saffron party government in Goa today and flag off of a 'Sankalp' rath near BJP's head office in Panaji., Nadda, who arrived here on a two-day visit yesterday, will also hold a meeting at the party's office in Mapusa in North Goa. Earlier on Tuesday, Nadda while addressing a public meeting in Shiroda in South Goa, said that countries like USA, UK, Germany and France were still fighting the COVID-19 onslaught, whereas India was the only country that had, so far, administered 136 crore vaccine doses against the infection. He said that India's vaccination drive has given people the strength to fight the virus. Hailing infrastructure development in BJP-ruled Goa, where Assembly polls are to take place early next year, Nadda said this kind of transformation happens only when governments work with a positive outlook. Besides Goa, four other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will go to polls early next year.

 

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Adityanath & BJP copying AAP: Kejriwal on UP govt's happiness curriculum for schools

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP over the Uttar Pradesh government's move to introduce ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools, saying the Yogi Adityanath dispensation is copying the AAP government. Preparations are underway to implement ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools of Uttar Pradesh, on the lines of Chhattisgarh and Delhi, under a pilot project aimed at making students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country. The course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh, state in-charge (happiness curriculum) Saurabh Malviya told PTI on Sunday. The happiness curriculum will be introduced for the students of classes 1 to 8 as it will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country, Malviya said, adding that children will be taught meditation as well.

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Uttarakhand: CM Dhami, Tejasvi Surha hold roadshow in Pauri Garhwal

    Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami & BJP Yuva Morcha national president & MP Tejasvi Surya held a roadshow with BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal district, on Tuesday.

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP: BJP to launch 6 Jan Vishwas Yatras on Sunday

    The Uttar Pradesh BJP will launch its Jan Vishwas Yatras from six places -- Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia and Ghazipur -- on Sunday. State party President Swatantra Dev Singh said that BJP National President J.P. Nadda will launch the yatra from Ambedkar Nagar, the birthplace of Hindu king Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar and Ram Manohar Lohia who initiated the Ramayana mela. BJP's Uttar Pradesh election in charge, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kaushal Kishore, will be present at the function and the yatra will end at Kakori. The second yatra, which will start from Mathura and launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will end at Bareilly. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the yatra from Bijnor's Vidur Kuti. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister Sanjiv Baliyan will also be present.

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    SP to field maximum Brahmin candidates in UP

    The Samajwadi Party (SP) will field a maximum number of Brahmin candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Senior Samajwadi leader and former Speaker, Mata Prasad Pandey, said that SP president Akhilesh Yadav would field maximum Brahmin candidates, particularly in eastern UP, to ensure return to power. Pandey was speaking at a Brahmin summit organised by the party in Katheri constituency in Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday.

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP Kisan Morcha to appoint office bearers at gram panchayat level

    With an objective to increase the party's presence in villages, the BJP Kisan Morcha will appoint office bearers at gram panchayat level. The party has planned to appoint two or three members at each gram panchayat. The decision came during the BJP Kisan Morcha national executive meeting held on Sunday in Gurugram.

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to address convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur on Dec 28

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur on 28th December 

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    70 BJP leaders to take part in Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Uttarakhand

    About 70 BJP heavyweights including union ministers, chief ministers and senior leaders will participate in the party's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Uttarakhand. The prominent names are Union Home minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Jairam Thakur. As per the plan, one senior BJP leader will be part of the yatra in one assembly constituency before it ends on January 5 next year. BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur have already participated in the Yatra.

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Senior Punjab Congress leader, MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi joins BJP

    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, senior Congress leader and MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Tuesday joined the BJP. Before joining the BJP here, Sodhi resigned from all the posts and primary membership of the Congress. He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Prakash. BJP national general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Sanjay mayukh were also present on the occasion.

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'India has stood strong amid pandemic due to Modi govt's mega vaccination drive'

    While Western nations were crumbling amid the COVID-19 outbreak, India has stood strong due to the mega vaccination drive undertaken by the Narendra Modi government, BJP national president JP Nadda said in Panaji on Tuesday. Addressing a public meeting in Shiroda in South Goa, he said countries like USA, UK, Germany and France were still fighting the COVID-19 onslaught, whereas India was the only country that had, so far, administered 136 crore vaccine doses against the infection.

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Goa: Nadda to hold meeting at party's office in Mapusa

    On Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda will hold a meeting at the party's office in Mapusa in North Goa. On Tuesday, the day Nadda arrived here, he addressed a rally in Quepem.

  • Dec 22, 2021 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nadda to release BJP govt's report card in Goa today

    BJP chief JP Nadda will release a report card of ten years of BJP government in Goa and flag off of a 'Sankalp' rath near BJP's head office in Panaji. Assembly elections are due in Goa in February next year.

