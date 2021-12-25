Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Ghaziabad today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Election 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Ghaziabad today

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi days after the former's tweets created a flutter in the political circles, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest. Rawat, the three time CM of Uttarakhand and one of Congress' top troubleshooters, is believed to be upset over the ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly polls. If reports are to go by, Rawat wants the Congress leadership to declare him as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand. At today's meeting, reports suggest that Rahul assured Harish Rawat that he is the party's face for the Uttarakhand polls. Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Shah's visit to Prayagraj has been canceled. Shah was scheduled to take part in the party's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Prayagraj today. Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey along with UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will now hold a road show in Prayagraj.