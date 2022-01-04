Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
  DCGI's SEC to meet today to examine Bharat Biotech's application for the use of its intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster shot
  Assembly Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi to launch multiple projects in poll-bound Manipur today
Assembly Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi to launch multiple projects in poll-bound Manipur today

The Election Commission is due to hold assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa this year.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2022 9:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Assembly elections in Manipur on Tuesday. He will also visit Tripura to rejuvenate the saffron party ahead of next year's polls. During his today's visit to two northeastern states, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for over 25 projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in the two BJP-ruled states in view of the Prime Minister's visit. The Prime Minister will first visit Imphal and address a public gathering at the palace compound in Imphal East district and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore. The visit of the Prime Minister to poll-bound Manipur will further step up the political activities before the elections. Elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. From Imphal, he will go to Agartala where he will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore. He will also launch two important schemes in Tripura -- Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    TMC appoints Sushmita Dev as party's Goa unit co-in-charge

    The TMC has appointed its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and another senior leader from Bengal, Sourav Chakraborty, as the party's Goa unit co-in-charge. Dev quit the Congress and joined the TMC in August last year. She was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal mid-September. In November, the TMC appointed Mahua Moitra as its Goa unit in-charge. Elections are scheduled to be held in Goa sometime this year.

  • Jan 04, 2022 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Smriti Irani attacks Priyanka Vadra over 'Ladki Hoon...' slogan

    Today they are giving the slogan of 'Ladki Hoon'. They ruled here for 50 years & could not provide medical facilities to women. Now again they are making false promises... We have given free ration, medical facilities to the poor: Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, UP

  • Jan 04, 2022 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Senior Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay meets Pralhad Joshi

    Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay met Union Minister and BJP's state election in charge, Pralhad Joshi and state BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar in Dehradun last night.

  • Jan 04, 2022 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Lord Krishna tells me in dreams...., says Akhilesh Yadav

    "Lord Sri Krishna comes to my dream every night to tell me that our party is going to form the government,” said Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav yesterday

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Will replicate MVA alliance formula in Goa: Sanjay Raut

    The Shiv Sena will try to replicate Maharashtra's "successful" Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance formula for the upcoming Goa polls, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said. Raut, who arrived in Goa for a four-day visit to the poll-bound state, also said that he would be speaking to the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party leaders in the state on Tuesday to discuss the formation of the alliance. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Internal rift widens in Punjab Congress ahead of polls

    Rift in Punjab Congress became evident once again as state Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said that Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is upset with him ever since he became the Home Minister of Punjab. Addressing a press conference here, Randhawa said, "Sidhu has some problem. I share old relations with his family. But ever since I have become the home minister of Punjab, he is upset with me. If he wants the Home Ministry, I will leave and offer it to him."

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada': Congress launches theme song for Uttarakhand polls

    The Congress on Monday released its theme song for the Uttarakhand assembly elections which targets the BJP and highlights the "failures" of the "double engine" policy of the saffron party. With 'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada' as the punch line, the Congress' theme song draws attention to the BJP changing its chief minister in the state three times. The party in the song also claims that the BJP will be defeated in the upcoming elections.

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Uttarakhand: Kejriwal promises to pay Rs 1 cr to families of soldiers killed in line of duty

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised to pay Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of security personnel killed in the line of duty in Uttarakhand as "Samman Rashi" if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state in the 2022 assembly polls. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Rahul Gandhi an 'accidental Hindu', says CM Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him an 'accidental Hindu'. Addressing a rally in Amethi, Adityanath said that Rahul is an 'election tourist' and accused him of maligning Amethi in Kerala. Notably, Rahul had lost Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He had won from Wayanad seat of Kerala. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to visit Punjab on Jan 5

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on January 5 and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. In a statement on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Prime Minister Modi will visit Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5 and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore." The projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP: Akhilesh Yadav promises free electricity if SP wins

    In another attempt to woo voters ahead of UP assembly elections this year, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday promised free electricity for irrigation and domestic use with up to 300 units per month. 

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to address rally in Imphal East

    PM Modi will first visit Imphal and address a public gathering at the palace compound in Imphal East district and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore. The visit of the Prime Minister to poll-bound Manipur will further step up the political activities before the elections. From Imphal, the Prime Minister will go to Agartala where he will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore. He will also launch two important schemes in Tripura -- Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

  • Jan 04, 2022 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Manipur, Tripura today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several development projects in the two states. In Manipur Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore. These projects relate to diverse sectors including road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skill development, and art and culture. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

