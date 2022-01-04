Assembly Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi to launch multiple projects in poll-bound Manipur today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Assembly elections in Manipur on Tuesday. He will also visit Tripura to rejuvenate the saffron party ahead of next year's polls. During his today's visit to two northeastern states, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for over 25 projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in the two BJP-ruled states in view of the Prime Minister's visit. The Prime Minister will first visit Imphal and address a public gathering at the palace compound in Imphal East district and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore. The visit of the Prime Minister to poll-bound Manipur will further step up the political activities before the elections. Elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. From Imphal, he will go to Agartala where he will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore. He will also launch two important schemes in Tripura -- Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.