Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Kejriwal to launch AAP's UP poll campaign from Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will go to polls early in 2022. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government.  

New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2022 6:36 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

  • Jan 02, 2022 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    VIDEO: Yogi Adityanath warns land grabbers in UP

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warns land grabbers; says 'UP govt won’t hesitate to run bulldozers if needed'

  • Jan 02, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    SP seized land of dalits, property of the poor, says Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party alleging that the SP government seized land of dalits and property of the poor. Addressing a public rally in Rampur, Adityanath said, "Rampur's knife, which was once used for defence, had become a tool in the Samajwadi Party government to seize the land of dalits and the property of the poor..."

    "I heard Babua (Akhilesh Yadav) saying that they will provide free electricity if voted to power. During their tenure, they did not ensure that electricity reached every nook and corner of the state. Then, on what basis will they provide free electricity? Babua should come out in public and apologise to all," he said.

    "Today Babua was saying that if our government had been there, then SP government would also have built a grand Ram temple. If Babua had time left from creating cemeteries, he would have thought of Ram Mandir," the chief minister said.

  • Jan 02, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Kejriwal to launch AAP's UP poll campaign from Lucknow

    Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will launch his party's poll campaign from Lucknow today. During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal will address a rally at Lucknow's Smriti Upvan Maidan. 

    The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the month of February to March 2022. The main contest will be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

    The debutant AAP will contest all 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

  • Jan 02, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur today

    Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur on Sunday. The minister will perform the Bhoomipujan ceremony of Genetic Bio-Sciences Private Limited in Nagpur. Later, at noon, he will perform Bhoomipujan and inauguration of various development projects organized by Nagar Parishad, Katol.

    Gadkari will also inaugurate Pohekar Multi-speciality Dental Hospital at 01:45 PM, following which, the Union Minister will inaugurate Oxygen Plant at Chaudhary Hospital in Nagpur at 6 PM. 

  • Jan 02, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi on Meerut visit today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut in Uttar Pradesh today and lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at around 1 pm. As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, PMO said.

