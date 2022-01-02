Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Kejriwal to launch AAP's UP poll campaign from Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party alleging that the SP government seized land of dalits and property of the poor. Addressing a public rally in Rampur, Adityanath said, "Rampur's knife, which was once used for defence, had become a tool in the Samajwadi Party government to seize the land of dalits and the property of the poor..."

"I heard Babua (Akhilesh Yadav) saying that they will provide free electricity if voted to power. During their tenure, they did not ensure that electricity reached every nook and corner of the state. Then, on what basis will they provide free electricity? Babua should come out in public and apologise to all," he said.

"Today Babua was saying that if our government had been there, then SP government would also have built a grand Ram temple. If Babua had time left from creating cemeteries, he would have thought of Ram Mandir," the chief minister said.