  4. Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Kejriwal on Uttarakhand visit today; to address public meeting
Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Kejriwal on Uttarakhand visit today; to address public meeting

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will go to polls early in 2022. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2022 8:39 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Live updates : Assembly Election 2022

  • Jan 03, 2022 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    VIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP over Brahmin vote bank

    What Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said while slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party

  • Jan 03, 2022 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP targeting Jain community, alleges Akhilesh

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the ruling BJP is targeting the minority Jain community and does not want it to prosper. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said this referring to central agencies' raids on the premises of two perfume traders in the state recently.

    Full Coverage Here

     

  • Jan 03, 2022 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Women of Punjab will defeat conspiracies to weaken SAD: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

    Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said women of Punjab would repose their faith in her party which has "always safeguarded" their aspirations and defeat the "conspiracies to weaken" it.

    "You have today proven that when women decide to take a stand no one can come in the way. It is now clear that just like West Bengal, where women played a big role in Mamata Banerjee's victory, the women of Punjab will also be instrumental in the victory of the SAD-BSP alliance in the forthcoming assembly elections," Badal said.

    "In 2012, you witnessed the formation of the People's Party of Punjab (PPP) which was dissolved after the polls and became a part of the Congress party," the former union minister said.

  • Jan 03, 2022 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Opposition parties indulge in communal politics: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday accused the opposition parties of indulging in communal and casteist politics, and urged people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

    Addressing his party's Jan Vishwas Yatra in Sultanpur, Sharma said people need to remember BJP’s symbol, instead of the candidate, and sought their support.

    "The SP indulges in politics of communalism, the BSP does the politics of caste and the Congress indulges in divisive politics," he alleged.
    Sharma praised his party’s government for action against criminals, saying on the land grabbed by them, houses for the poor are being built.

    "Now, bulldozers run on the land grabbed by the mafia," he added.

  • Jan 03, 2022 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Channi apprises Sonia Gandhi of COVID preparedness in Punjab

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has apprised Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi of the current COVID situation and the preparedness against the pandemic in the state.

    As per an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Sonia Gandhi spoke to Channi over the phone and asked him to further intensify efforts for keeping the spread of the pandemic under control.

    Sharing her concern over the recent surge in the COVID cases throughout the country, Congress interim president directed Punjab Chief Minister to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the COVID pandemic especially in the wake of the new variant of Omicron.

  • Jan 03, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand today

    Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go for a one-day visit to Uttarakhand on Monday. According to a statement by the party on Sunday, this will be the sixth election tour of AAP's national convener in Uttarakhand. Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am. He will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport, where will hold a meeting with party officials.

    Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2 pm.
     

     

