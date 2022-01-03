Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Kejriwal on Uttarakhand visit today; to address public meeting

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said women of Punjab would repose their faith in her party which has "always safeguarded" their aspirations and defeat the "conspiracies to weaken" it.

"You have today proven that when women decide to take a stand no one can come in the way. It is now clear that just like West Bengal, where women played a big role in Mamata Banerjee's victory, the women of Punjab will also be instrumental in the victory of the SAD-BSP alliance in the forthcoming assembly elections," Badal said.

"In 2012, you witnessed the formation of the People's Party of Punjab (PPP) which was dissolved after the polls and became a part of the Congress party," the former union minister said.