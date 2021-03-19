Assam polls 2021: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tinsukia, interact with tea estate workers

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Assam polls 2021: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tinsukia

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Assam on Friday to address an election rally in Doomdooma of Tinsukia district. He will also interact with college students and later meet tea estate workers as part of his poll campaign in Assam.

Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long tour to the poll-bound state where the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP.

The former Congress chief will be interacting with college students in Lahoal in Dibrugarh on Friday morning and then attend the tea estate workers rally in Dinjoy in Panitola block of Dibrugarh later, the party said.

"Looking forward to meeting you all in Assam! Together let’s defeat the forces that seek to divide us and join hands to build a strong, united, peaceful and prosperous Assam," he said via messaging app Telegram.

This is the second time Gandhi would be campaigning in Assam. Earlier, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also campaigned for the party in the state and met tea estate workers.

Assembly elections in Assam are slated in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, to elect the 126 member house. The results will be out on May 2.

READ MORE: Assam polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 2,000 'grihini samman' to housewives, 5 lakh jobs

READ MORE: Priyanka Vadra tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Biswanath - Video