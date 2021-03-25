Assam election 2021 phase 1 polling: List of key candidates

Image Source : INDIA TV Assam Election 2021 first phase polling to be held on March 27.

Assam Assembly election phase 1 voting will be held on March 27 (Saturday) on 47 constituencies. The assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 3 phases while the counting of votes will be held on May 2. The remaining phases 2 and 3 polling will take place on April 1 (39 seats) and 6 (40 seats).

There are 264 candidates contesting in 47 constituencies going to polls in the first phase. There are 81,09,815 general electors in the first phase. Of these, 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females and 124 are transgenders.

Key candidates in fray for Phase 1 polling in Assam

CM Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli constituency | BJP

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat | BJP

Ranjit Dutta from Behali | BJP

Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai | BJP

Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia | BJP

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President and minister in the BDA government Atul Bora from Bokakhat

Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor | AGP

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora from Gohpur | Congress

Debabrata Saikia from Nazira | Congress

Bhupen Borah from Bihpuria | Congress

Bharat Narah from Naoboicha | Congress

Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya | Congress

Rakibul Hussain from Samaguri | Congress

President of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi from two constituencies Duliajan and Naharkatiya

Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi from Sivasagar

The CEO office further said there are 2,33,74,087 electors across the 126 constituencies in the state. Of these, 1,18,23,286 are males and 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. Apart from these electorates, there are also 63,074 service voters, the statement said.

"In the Special Summary Revision, a total of 12,81,918 electors have been newly enrolled. The state has a total of 2,89,474 electors who are above 80 years of age," it added.

For 39 seats in the second phase, 345 contestants are in the fray, while 337 will try their luck in 40 constituencies during the third phase of voting, it added. There are 73,44,631 general electors in the second phase. Of these, 37,34,537 are males, 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgenders.

There are 79,19,641 general electors in the third phase. Of these, 40,11,539 males, 39,07,963 females and 139 transgenders.

The CEO office said the constituency having the highest number of electors in Phase-I is Jonai in Dhemaji revenue district with 449 polling stations and having 3,11,660 electors.

In Phase II, it is Hojai with 373 polling station and having 2,65,886 voters and in Phase III, it is Dispur with 607 polling booths having 4,11,636 electors.

On the other hand, the constituency having the lowest number of electors in Phase-I is Thowra in Sivasagar district with 165 polling stations and having 1,15,364 electors.

In Phase II, it is Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district with 195 polling stations having 1,32,339 electors and in Phase-III, it is Chapaguri in Baksa with 236 polling stations having 1,59,257 voters.

"So, state-wise constituency with the highest number of electors is Dispur LAC with 4,11,636 electors and state-wise constituency with the lowest number of electors is Thowra LAC with 1,15,364 electors," the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

