Punjab elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to pay one-day visit today; may announce new 'guarantee'

Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP state chief Bhagwant Mann (L) address a press conference in Amritsar

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will pay a one-day visit to the state on Tuesday and will be active in the Doaba region, news agency ANI quoted party leader Harpal Singh Cheema as saying in an official statement issued by AAP headquarters.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and other state leaders during his visit.

According to his day-long schedule, Arvind Kejriwal would first meet women at a program to be held at Kartarpur, Jalandhar. He will then interact with the people of the Scheduled Caste community in Hoshiarpur under the 'Arvind Kejriwal's Interaction with SC community' programme, Cheema said, according to ANI.

Cheema said, "This visit is in fact of the party's election menifesto preparation for the 2022 assembly elections."

The AAP leader further said that Kejriwal announces various guarantees for the people during his visit to Punjab.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) announces guarantee of cheap and round the clock power supply, beast and free health services guarantee." Cheema said.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) has also announced a guarantee for free and world-class education, Rs 1 crore for the nartyrs of Army and Police personnel and Rs 1,000 per month for women," he added.

Chemma said, "However, this time, Delhi Chief Minister would seek suggestions from mothers and sisters about a guarantee of Rs 1,000 per ,month and could announce a new guarantee for the people of Punjab."

